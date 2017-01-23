2 more qualify for Oktibbeha chancery clerk election
The field of candidates for Oktibbeha County's special chancery court election expanded to six this week after a new Democrat and Republican joined the race. A Republican Primary will now be held Aug. 8 after Tina Fisher qualified Wednesday.
