Video: Sunrise Guest 12/14/2016 - Oktibbeha County Humane Society
Christy Wells and Diane Wall from the Oktibbeha County Humane Society introduce a couple of furry friends up for adoption. They also talk about a holiday open house and adoption event that will take place December 17th at the shelter from 1 PM - 3PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClipSyndicate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Thu
|Rational
|7
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec 6
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC