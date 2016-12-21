Two supervisors knock Trainer on transparency

Two Oktibbeha County supervisors called out the board's president for what they called a lack of transparency during a public meeting Monday evening. Orlando Trainer, board president and District 2 supervisor, broached the issue of moving forward with the next steps of potentially privatizing OCH Regional Medical Center through what appeared to be a miscellaneous agenda item at the end of the board's 2.5-hour regular meeting in the chancery courthouse.

