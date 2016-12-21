Stolen CPD firearm recovered at domestic call
A service weapon allegedly stolen from the home of a former Columbus police officer is now in the custody of the Columbus Police Department, according to Assistant Chief Fred Shelton. The firearm, a Glock 23 .40-caliber, belonged to Garrett Mittan, now an officer with the Starkville Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|6 hr
|Enough
|1
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Thu
|Rational
|7
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec 6
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC