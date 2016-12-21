Starkville PD charges two with car burglaries
The Starkville Police Department charged Deqon R. Ellis, 21, of Kosciusko, with two counts of auto burglary. The incidents occurred at Buffalo Wild Wings at 703 Spring St. Ellis was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|8 hr
|Drug free
|14
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|23 hr
|Not for Profit
|16
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec 6
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC