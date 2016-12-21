Starkville man facing weapon, DUI, drug charges
Starkville police arrested Jermaine McLeod, 35, of Starkville, during the early morning hours of Dec. 26 in the parking lot of Louisville Apartments, at 1200 Louisville Street. McLeod was charged with the possession of a stolen firearm , possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and DUI second offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|3 hr
|Drug free
|14
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|17 hr
|Not for Profit
|16
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Sun
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec 6
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC