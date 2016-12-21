Starkville man facing weapon, DUI, dr...

Starkville man facing weapon, DUI, drug charges

Starkville police arrested Jermaine McLeod, 35, of Starkville, during the early morning hours of Dec. 26 in the parking lot of Louisville Apartments, at 1200 Louisville Street. McLeod was charged with the possession of a stolen firearm , possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and DUI second offense.

