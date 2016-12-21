School news: Parker, Easley are Provost Scholars
Two Golden Triangle students at Mississippi State are among 14 incoming first-year students selected for the 2016-17 Provost Scholars class scholarships. Latonia D. Parker of Columbus, a freshman chemical engineering major, and Jacob N. Easley of Starkville, a sophomore mechanical engineering and physics double-major, are among students selected from more than 700 applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Thu
|Rational
|7
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec 6
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC