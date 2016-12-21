Oktibbeha seeks new volunteer firefighters
Oktibbeha County's District 5 Volunteer Fire Department will begin a four-year, grant-funded recruitment effort in January aimed at bolstering its ranks with permanent residents. In October, the District 5 fire department Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|1 hr
|Drug free
|14
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|15 hr
|Not for Profit
|16
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Sun
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec 6
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC