MSU Stadium Vandalized
Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State University campus was vandalized early Saturday. The phrases "hotty toddy" and "#failstate" were spray-painted in red on the stadium near Gate F. Other signs and surfaces around campus were also vandalized.
