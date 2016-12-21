Miss. sets plan for federally subsidized child care
Mississippi is reorganizing how it provides federally subsidized child care to thousands of low-income children, with the Department of Human Services saying it's trying to create a better-integrated system that focuses on how well children are being prepared for kindergarten. "We have an opportunity to effect change ... ," Human Services Executive Director John Davis told radio network SuperTalk Mississippi on Tuesday.
