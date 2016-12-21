Legal challenge brews over Starkville...

Legal challenge brews over Starkville's comprehensive plan

A legal challenge against Starkville's recently approved comprehensive plan was set in motion Thursday after a Jackson-based attorney filed a bill of exceptions in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court. It states the parties will continue to supply the court with "a complete, factual record of proceedings...leading up to" Starkville's adoption of the plan, but it does not state the grounds for a future challenge.

