Jailed Starkville man faces additiona...

Jailed Starkville man faces additional charges

Thursday Dec 22

A Starkville man previously jailed for grand larceny and auto burglary now faces a felony charge for possession of stolen property. Demonta Ward, 22, was previously arrested on Dec. 12 in connection to a stolen vehicle report originating from Saxon Apartments, located on Locksley Way.

