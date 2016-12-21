Jailed Starkville man faces additional charges
A Starkville man previously jailed for grand larceny and auto burglary now faces a felony charge for possession of stolen property. Demonta Ward, 22, was previously arrested on Dec. 12 in connection to a stolen vehicle report originating from Saxon Apartments, located on Locksley Way.
