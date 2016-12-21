Industrial park gains P&Z approval
A proposed Starkville-Oktibbeha County industrial park received a rezoning recommendation from Starkville's Planning and Zoning Commission despite resistance from local landowners. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Michael Brooks said the board approved recommending several parcels of land to M-1 industrial zoning for the roughly 380-acre industrial park.
