Hope lives for Walmart Neighborhood Market

Only two months after aldermen shot down Walmart's request for $1.35 million in tax-increment financing from the city for access infrastructure at the grocery store's proposed location at Highway 12 and Garrard Road next to the Parker-McGill car dealership, Carlson Consulting approached the board Tuesday to renew the plat for the property. The TIF, which failed by a 4-3 margin, would have allowed Walmart to use bonds backed by tax money to build a road and install signal lights at the property that would access Highway 12. Before voting on renewing the plat, which passed unanimously, Ward 6 Alderman and Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins demanded the developer declare its intent to build the store without a TIF or "handout" from the city.

