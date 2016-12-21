GSDP opens search for CEO, tourism director
The Greater Starkville Development Partnership has officially opened its search for a new president and CEO, and it is adding another position as well. In October, Jennifer Gregory submitted her resignation to the GSDP board, citing no particular reason.
