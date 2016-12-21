CPD gets grant for DUI checkpoints
Columbus Police Department has received a $7,500 grant to fund DUI checkpoints throughout the city over the Christmas and New Year holidays. The grant came from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety as part of the national campaign "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," which aims to reduce alcohol-related car crashes and deaths in 2017 through grants like this.
