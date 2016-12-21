Communities donate food for those in need, first responders
Ginger Pate, 16, bags food donated during the 100th annual White Christmas Pageant at First United Methodist Church in Columbus Sunday evening. The food was bagged and distributed to 100 families in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|Thu
|Rational
|7
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Love for cheerleader drove Mississippi man towa...
|Dec 6
|TAQIYA buster
|1
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec 2
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec 2
|MARY W
|1
|Our Opinion: Smoking bans produce positive resu...
|Nov '16
|Simple Solution
|8
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC