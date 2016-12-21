Clinton public school district superi...

Clinton public school district superintendent retiring

Friday Dec 16 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

After 42 years of service to public education, Superintendent Dr. Phil Burchfield is announcing his retirement effective June 30, 2017. "My career has been both exciting and rewarding, allowing me the privilege and honor to serve in three Mississippi school districts," he said.

