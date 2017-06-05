Curbside Compost Bins Rolling Toward ...

Curbside Compost Bins Rolling Toward Boise Households

2 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

The city of Boise is getting ready to roll out more than 70,000 waste bins for its new curbside compost program. An unused economy parking lot near the Boise Airport was packed Monday morning-but not with cars.

