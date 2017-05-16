'I am despicable': Kern County lawman convicted in drug plot blames Satan
A former Kern County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to steal marijuana seized during criminal investigations apologized in a recorded video message for his misdeeds, saying Satan was "playing games" with him. In a May 7 video entitled "I am sorry!" Logan August appeared seated with his wife as he apologized to Kern County residents, law enforcement officials and "anybody I had ever worked with that wears the badge that I disgraced."
