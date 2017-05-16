'I am despicable': Kern County lawman...

'I am despicable': Kern County lawman convicted in drug plot blames Satan

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A former Kern County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to steal marijuana seized during criminal investigations apologized in a recorded video message for his misdeeds, saying Satan was "playing games" with him. In a May 7 video entitled "I am sorry!" Logan August appeared seated with his wife as he apologized to Kern County residents, law enforcement officials and "anybody I had ever worked with that wears the badge that I disgraced."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last post wins (Aug '16) 17 hr -meabadboy- 2
Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15) May 7 tsister362 3
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar '17 bbiekereagle 1
looking for old friends (May '09) Feb '17 _Susan_ 3
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at May 16 at 9:39AM MDT

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC