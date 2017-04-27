House editorial: The candy bar test

House editorial: The candy bar test

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Post Register

The background: Trujillo won't say where she lived during the legislative session. Her full time home is in Idaho Falls, but her new husband, Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, lives less than 20 miles from the statehouse in Boise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15) Mar '17 Daddy2914 2
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar '17 bbiekereagle 1
looking for old friends (May '09) Feb '17 _Susan_ 3
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb '17 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 21 at 2:29PM MDT

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC