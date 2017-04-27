House editorial: The candy bar test
The background: Trujillo won't say where she lived during the legislative session. Her full time home is in Idaho Falls, but her new husband, Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, lives less than 20 miles from the statehouse in Boise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Star Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Daddy2914
|2
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar '17
|bbiekereagle
|1
|looking for old friends (May '09)
|Feb '17
|_Susan_
|3
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Star Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC