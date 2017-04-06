House editorial: A breach of trust

House editorial: A breach of trust

Idaho legislators whose primary residence is within 50 miles of the Statehouse get a per diem of $49 per day. A legislator whose "primary residence is outside of Ada County and who maintains a second residence in Ada County during a regular session shall be paid an unvouchered expense allowance of one hundred twenty-nine dollars per daya " In spirit, the purpose of this two-tiered system is pretty clear - lawmakers outside driving distance of their home districts need extra cash so they don't have to shoulder an unfair financial burden paying for lodging, gas and food while away from home during the session.

