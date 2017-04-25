Companies decry plan to kill Energy Star program
More than 1,000 U.S. companies, including some of the nation's largest manufacturers, are urging Congress to preserve the 25-year-old Energy Star program to promote efficiency in home and business products. President Donald Trump's proposed budget would eliminate funding for Energy Star, which encourages efficiency in major appliances, office equipment, lighting and home electronics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Star Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last post wins (Aug '16)
|May 15
|-meabadboy-
|2
|Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15)
|May 7
|tsister362
|3
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar '17
|bbiekereagle
|1
|looking for old friends (May '09)
|Feb '17
|_Susan_
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Star Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC