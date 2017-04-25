Companies decry plan to kill Energy S...

Companies decry plan to kill Energy Star program

Apr 25, 2017

More than 1,000 U.S. companies, including some of the nation's largest manufacturers, are urging Congress to preserve the 25-year-old Energy Star program to promote efficiency in home and business products. President Donald Trump's proposed budget would eliminate funding for Energy Star, which encourages efficiency in major appliances, office equipment, lighting and home electronics.

