Moyle targets regional cooperative efforts on transit in last-minute bill

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, pushed new legislation in the House Ways & Means Committee this morning aimed at undercutting regional public transportation authorities across the state, because he said highway districts shouldn't ever be involved in mass transit. "That's not a function of highways," Moyle told the committee.

