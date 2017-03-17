Legislative Notebook: Dealmaking and ...

Legislative Notebook: Dealmaking and open meetings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Post Register

The elephant in the room for the entire session has been the state's large surplus, and what should be done with it. Lawmakers aligned, more or less, into three camps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15) Mar 5 Daddy2914 2
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
looking for old friends (May '09) Feb '17 _Susan_ 3
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb '17 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC