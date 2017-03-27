INL buildings in limbo

INL buildings in limbo

A resolution authorizing $90 million in state bonding authority to construct two new high-tech facilities near University Place remains in limbo today amid wrangling over tax cuts and transportation spending. Senate Concurrent Resolution 105 was near the top of the the House's agenda Monday.

