INL buildings held hostage as bargaining chip
Two proposed high-tech Idaho National Laboratory buildings have won strong public support from lawmakers, and if they have opponents in the statehouse those critics have yet to make their case publicly. Nonetheless, as the legislative session nears its close, the buildings are on a short list of bills and resolutions that have yet to be heard on the House floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Star Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Daddy2914
|2
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar '17
|bbiekereagle
|1
|looking for old friends (May '09)
|Feb '17
|_Susan_
|3
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Star Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC