House editorial: A House hostage situation
In a past editorial, we called third-term Idaho House Representative Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls a superhero for education. Two Idaho National Laboratory buildings - one a research, education and training facility for cybersecurity work and the other a facility that will house a supercomputer - were held "hostage" by members of the House leadership over the course of the past two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Star Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Daddy2914
|2
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|looking for old friends (May '09)
|Feb '17
|_Susan_
|3
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Star Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC