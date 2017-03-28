$90 million for INL buildings approved
The House on Tuesday evening overwhelmingly passed a resolution allowing $90 million in state bonds to be issued to construct two new Idaho National Laboratory buildings near University Place. The Cybercore Integration Center will serve as a research, education and training facility for cybersecurity work, which INL leaders see as an area with major future growth opportunities.
