$90 million for INL buildings approved

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Post Register

The House on Tuesday evening overwhelmingly passed a resolution allowing $90 million in state bonds to be issued to construct two new Idaho National Laboratory buildings near University Place. The Cybercore Integration Center will serve as a research, education and training facility for cybersecurity work, which INL leaders see as an area with major future growth opportunities.

