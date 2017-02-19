Reps.: $1B in tax relief didn't move ...

Reps.: $1B in tax relief didn't move Idaho forward

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Post Register

Midway through his 2017 State of the State address, after highlighting the need for increased education funding, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter offered a few brief comments about tax relief. "For some it's the top priority of this legislative session," the governor noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes For Sell (; (Apr '15) Mar 5 Daddy2914 2
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar 1 bbiekereagle 1
looking for old friends (May '09) Feb 23 _Susan_ 3
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 11 at 9:02AM MST

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC