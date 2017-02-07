Committee recommends foregone revenue...

Committee recommends foregone revenue bill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Post Register

The House State Affairs Committee recommended passage of a bill Tuesday that would allow cities, counties and other local governments to reduce the amount of foregone revenue they book when they don't raise property taxes as much as they could. The bill advanced in a party-line vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for old friends (May '09) 2 hr _Susan_ 4
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) 9 hr New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC