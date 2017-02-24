4-H Star: Into 4-H and FFA

4-H Star: Into 4-H and FFA

Friday Feb 24

Wesley Winters was the Round Robin winner in the Intermediate division at Custer County's FFA/4-H fair, last August. Wesley, 15, is in FFA at Mackay High School and raises Suffolk/Hampshire sheep in the South Custer Livestock 4-H Club.

Star, ID

