4-H Star: Into 4-H and FFA
Wesley Winters was the Round Robin winner in the Intermediate division at Custer County's FFA/4-H fair, last August. Wesley, 15, is in FFA at Mackay High School and raises Suffolk/Hampshire sheep in the South Custer Livestock 4-H Club.
