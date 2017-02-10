4-H Star: He's a savvy consumer

4-H Star: He's a savvy consumer

Micah Winters prefers raising lambs in the 4-H market animal classes, but has also had a sewing project and has competed in a Consumer Shopper competition for two years. Micah, 11, belongs to A Stitch in Time Custer County 4-H Club led by his mom Mati Winters.

