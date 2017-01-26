Moyle, Trujillo introduce tax cuts
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously agreed Thursday to print two tax-cut bills which are likely to occupy a central role in coming budget debates. The bills were introduced by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, who married last month.
