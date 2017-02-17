Headlines for Jan. 29: What to Know?

Headlines for Jan. 29: What to Know?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Boise Weekly

I'm ashamed that you are our president. pic.twitter.com/zVGophHFvT In the shadow of President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from Muslim-majority nations, Congressman Seth Moulton had some choice words for Trump's 8-day-old administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for old friends (May '09) Thu Nova_MNSTR_19 3
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,181 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC