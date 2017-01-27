4-H Star: She raises lambs and sews wool
Kaytlyn, 13, won reserve in the Intermediate division of the Round Robin class last fall at the Custer County Fair in Mackay. She won second and third in the breeding and market animal classes, respectively.
