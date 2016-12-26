Revenue windfall won't lower Idaho's taxes
The Idaho Legislature approaches the 2017 session as hungry as ever to cut taxes, with leading proponents hoping improved economic and financial numbers will make 2017 the year they get it done. Rep. Brent Crane of Nampa, the assistant House Republican majority leader, said he anticipates "robust discussion on tax policy and what we can do to put more money in the taxpayer's pocket."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Star Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|How much would Liability cost on my car? (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Do i have to pay for car insurance that was not... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|tolyluvacyzu
|1
|Cheapest auto insurance in florida? (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Star Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC