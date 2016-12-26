Revenue windfall won't lower Idaho's ...

Revenue windfall won't lower Idaho's taxes

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

The Idaho Legislature approaches the 2017 session as hungry as ever to cut taxes, with leading proponents hoping improved economic and financial numbers will make 2017 the year they get it done. Rep. Brent Crane of Nampa, the assistant House Republican majority leader, said he anticipates "robust discussion on tax policy and what we can do to put more money in the taxpayer's pocket."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
How much would Liability cost on my car? (Apr '14) Apr '14 Anonymous 1
Do i have to pay for car insurance that was not... (Apr '14) Apr '14 tolyluvacyzu 1
Cheapest auto insurance in florida? (Apr '14) Apr '14 Anonymous 1
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,450

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC