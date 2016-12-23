D33 Rep. Trujillo marries fellow legislator
House Majority leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, recently wed Janet Trujillo, an Idaho Falls Republican soon to begin her third term in office. The couple filed for a marriage license last week in Gem County, and both confirmed their marriage Thursday with the Idaho Press-Tribune.
