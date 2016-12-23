D33 Rep. Trujillo marries fellow legi...

D33 Rep. Trujillo marries fellow legislator

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Post Register

House Majority leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, recently wed Janet Trujillo, an Idaho Falls Republican soon to begin her third term in office. The couple filed for a marriage license last week in Gem County, and both confirmed their marriage Thursday with the Idaho Press-Tribune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
How much would Liability cost on my car? (Apr '14) Apr '14 Anonymous 1
Do i have to pay for car insurance that was not... (Apr '14) Apr '14 tolyluvacyzu 1
Cheapest auto insurance in florida? (Apr '14) Apr '14 Anonymous 1
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC