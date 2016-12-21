County opens new driver's license office

County opens new driver's license office

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

For many years, the county driver's license office has been located in the basement of the Walker Countya SCourthouse but has now moved For many years, the county driver's license office has been located in the basement of the Walker Countya SCourthouse but has now moved to an area on the second floor of the courthouse, left vacant by the probation and parole office. Senior Trooper Johnathan Appling, public information officer for ALEA, said the new office, remodeled by the county, will be of great benefit to the citizens of Walker County and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Star Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
How much would Liability cost on my car? (Apr '14) Apr '14 Anonymous 1
Do i have to pay for car insurance that was not... (Apr '14) Apr '14 tolyluvacyzu 1
Cheapest auto insurance in florida? (Apr '14) Apr '14 Anonymous 1
See all Star Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Star Forum Now

Star Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Star Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Star, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC