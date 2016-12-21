County opens new driver's license office
For many years, the county driver's license office has been located in the basement of the Walker Countya SCourthouse but has now moved For many years, the county driver's license office has been located in the basement of the Walker Countya SCourthouse but has now moved to an area on the second floor of the courthouse, left vacant by the probation and parole office. Senior Trooper Johnathan Appling, public information officer for ALEA, said the new office, remodeled by the county, will be of great benefit to the citizens of Walker County and surrounding areas.
