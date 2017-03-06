Trial set for former pastor accused i...

Trial set for former pastor accused in pawn shop slayings

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A central Kentucky judge has scheduled a trial for a former pastor accused of killing three people in a Danville pawn shop. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Boyle County Circuit Judge Darren Peckler on Tuesday set the trial for 51-year-old Kenneth Allen Keith for Aug. 10. Keith has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2013 deaths of 35-year-old Michael Hockensmith and his 38-year-old wife, Angela, both of Stanford; and 60-year-old gold broker Daniel Smith of Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Allen, what happened ? 1 min Samson 2
What happened at LCHS? 1 min Samson 13
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 21 hr TCHS Class 76 658
Cheerleaders Mon Anon 2
Women on dope Mon Danny 35
losers bobby & ricky robbins busted Mon Are you joking 10
New Lincoln jail Mon Doh 10
See all Stanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stanford Forum Now

Stanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Stanford, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC