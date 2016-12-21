Two Stanford, KY residents plead guilty in Fentanyl case

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - Travis B. Preston, 28, and Tiffany L. Griffith, 25, both of Stanford, KY, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl. Preston admitted to conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.