Two Stanford, KY residents plead guilty in Fentanyl case
Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - Travis B. Preston, 28, and Tiffany L. Griffith, 25, both of Stanford, KY, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl. Preston admitted to conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
Stanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate you!
|6 hr
|THE UNIT
|17
|Lancaster went wet (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|Well
|12
|Does Stanford miss me? (Jun '08)
|23 hr
|Well
|19
|So what do you think about Clayton Homes?? (Apr '09)
|Fri
|marylaughter
|122
|Natalie Griffin Robbed the Cash N Go in stanford (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Zzzz
|18
|Stanford jail
|Thu
|some dude
|4
|Don't whine, vote
|Thu
|TRAVEL
|13
