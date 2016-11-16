Stewart Lee Edwards, 61 Casey Co., KY

Stewart Lee Edwards, 61 Casey Co., KY

Stewart Lee Edwards, 61 Casey Co., KY He worked in lawn care and landscaping. He was a native of Stanford, KY, and a resident of Liberty, KY, at the time of his death.

