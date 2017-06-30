Trump Tweaks 'Wrestlemania' Video Fro...

Trump Tweaks 'Wrestlemania' Video From Fake WWE Feud For Attack On CNN

Have you seen the Tweet from President Donald Trump that features a doctored video of the president attacking "CNN" and did you wonder who is behind the logo? The Tweet from Sunday was captioned "#FraudNewsCNN #FNN" by Trump - and shows the president wrestling a person to the ground who symbolizes the Cable News Network channel. You might recognize the man under that logo: It's Vince McMahon, founder of the Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment.

