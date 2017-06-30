Swim Across America Raises More Than $385,000 In Connecticut
The swim is usually held in the open water in Long Island Sound, but was relocated indoors due to inclement weather to the Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Originally reported in an article on the Greenwich Patch website , that brings the total money raised for the ACGT over the past 11 years the swim has been held to over $3.4 million.
