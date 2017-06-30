Stamford's Future 5 Celebrates The Class Of 2017
Future 5, a nonprofit dedicated to helping low income high school students in Stamford graduate and connect to a better and sustainable education and career path, hosted a special recognition event to celebrate the graduation of their high school seniors at the Ferguson Library. A total of 53 Future 5 seniors graduated, representing all three Stamford high schools - Westhill High School, Stamford High School, and AITE.
