Stamford Woman Spit On Passenger On Bus In Darien, Police Say
A 52-year-old Stamford woman was issued a summons after she spit on another passenger on a CTTransit bus who she believed had attacked her the night before, police said. The driver stopped the bus at the Post Road at Hecker Avenue after the incident at about 11:30 June 28 and called for police assistance.
