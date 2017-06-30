Stamford club steps up to help Greenwich's Kids in Crisis
A'Members of Kids in CrisisA' staff and board were joined by members of The Umbrella Club as the Stamford organization donated $60,000 to the agency, which will be matched by a campaign from Kids in CrisisA' board. Up front, from left, club president Scott Kelly and Kids In Crisis Executive Director Shari Shapiro led the presentation.
