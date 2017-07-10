Retired Educator Steps Up As Interim Principal At Hamilton Avenue School
John Grasso has been named interim principal, effective immediately, for Hamilton Avenue School in Greenwich, Superintendent of Schools Jill Gildea announced. Before retiring from the Greenwich Public Schools in 2012, Grasso held a leadership position at Riverside School for 18 years and served as Interim Parkway School Principal for the 2016-17 school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Grace Church" New Canaan (Feb '14)
|7 hr
|RWoody
|4
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|15 hr
|Robby Rob
|4
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Ace kings
|212
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jul 6
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 29
|Willis
|4
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC