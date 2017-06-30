Photos: July 4 at Cummings Beach

Photos: July 4 at Cummings Beach

Stamford resident Kadnn Anthony Pena, top, just before he got tossed into the water by friend Joseph Muniz, also of Stamford, on the Fourth of July at Cummings Park beach in Stamford, Conn., Tuesday, July 4, 2017. less Stamford resident Kadnn Anthony Pena, top, just before he got tossed into the water by friend Joseph Muniz, also of Stamford, on the Fourth of July at Cummings Park beach in Stamford, Conn., Tuesday, July 4, ... more At left, Ben Marrero of the Bronx, N.Y., flew an American Flag that was attached to his beach chair while enjoying the beautiful weather with friends on the Fourth of July at Cummings Park beach in Stamford, Conn., Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

