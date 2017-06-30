One of Oil's Most Prominent Bulls Is ...

One of Oil's Most Prominent Bulls Is Sounding Like a Pessimist

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

The global crude market has "materially worsened" and prices may be stuck around $50 a barrel or below, storied hedge fund manager Andy Hall said in an investor letter this week, reversing the optimistic tone he'd taken for months. Crude prices are down 16 percent for the year, amid signs that rising U.S. output will undercut production cuts ordered by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 19 hr America Gentleman... 3
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mon Meggers1505 77
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training Jun 30 Forest 5
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Jun 24 Niggler 207
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... Jun 21 Was phartz 4
News CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri... Jun 21 MarshallS 2
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Jim bob otter 8
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC