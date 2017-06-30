One of Oil's Most Prominent Bulls Is Sounding Like a Pessimist

The global crude market has "materially worsened" and prices may be stuck around $50 a barrel or below, storied hedge fund manager Andy Hall said in an investor letter this week, reversing the optimistic tone he'd taken for months. Crude prices are down 16 percent for the year, amid signs that rising U.S. output will undercut production cuts ordered by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

